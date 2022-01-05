×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | Grammy Awards

Grammys Postpone Ceremony, Citing Omicron Variant Risks

Beyonce at Grammys
Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for "Black Parade" onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 03:19 PM

The upcoming Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on Jan. 20 and shifted to an online format.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year's honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The upcoming Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.
Grammy Awards
174
2022-19-05
Wednesday, 05 January 2022 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved