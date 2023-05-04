×
Google Bans UK Staff From Saying 'Man Hours'

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 09:07 AM EDT

Google in the UK has a new style guide banning familiar, everyday sayings like “you guys”, “man hours”, “crazy” and “blacklist,” The Sun reports.

In explaining what to replace “you guys” with, the document for Google developers dictates, “When referring to a group of people, use non-gendered language such as everyone or folks.”

Google doesn’t wants its workers to say “landlord” but, rather, “property owner” and to replace “housewife” with “stay-at-home spouse.”

Also prohibited:

Black box
Blackhole
Bonkers
Chubby
Crazy
Dummy variable
Housewife
Kill
Landlord
Mad
Mankind
Motherboard
Policeman
Whitelist

British Conservative Party politician Nigel Mills blasted the guide, saying, “This is just woke nonsense. I don’t know where people find the time to come up with this sort of thing. Who cares? We should not be ditching phrases and words used for a generation just because some snowflakes might get impacted.”

One Google worker shared Mills’ distaste for the “politically correct” counseling, saying, “We’re much too busy to be worried about whether some totally harmless phrase that’s been used for years might upset someone, somewhere.”

Silkie Carlo, of Big Brother Watch, deemed it “deeply intrusive,” commenting: “Google is not only reading every word you type but telling you what to type.

“This speech-policing is profoundly clumsy, creepy and wrong, often reinforcing bias,” Carlo continued—noting that the woke movement often has the reverse effect. “Invasive tech like this undermines privacy, freedom of expression and increasingly freedom of thought.”

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


