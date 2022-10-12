Google Approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has approved former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



Back in May, Former President Donald Trump was reportedly shopping around the idea that Google could be undermining his new social media platform, Truth Social, two sources told Rolling Stone.

Since it debuted, the Twitter alternative developed by Trump Media & Technology Group has been unavailable for download on the Google Play store — a digital marketplace for Android apps that controls nearly 70% of the global operating system market and 42% of the domestic market.

"He keeps hearing about how Google and YouTube have it out for him ... including on Truth Social, and I think he's taking [it] seriously," a source told the outlet.