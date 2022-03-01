×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | google | russian state media

Google Drops Russian State Media From News Features

Google
(Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 March 2022 03:36 PM

Alphabet Inc.'s Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia.

Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said earlier Tuesday in a blog post that "in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."

War of Words

Also on March 1, Meta announced that it is globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. In addition, Meta's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg,  said it is eliminating posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.

Also on Tuesday, Ukranian officials said Russia had bombed the television tower in its capital city, Kyiv. 

Local media reports said Ukranian TV channels stopped broadcasting around 5:30 p.m. local time.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Alphabet Inc.'s Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool.
google, russian state media, news, media bias, russian propaganda
148
2022-36-01
Tuesday, 01 March 2022 03:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved