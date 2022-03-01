Google Drops Russian State Media From News Features

Alphabet Inc.'s Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia.

Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said earlier Tuesday in a blog post that "in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."



War of Words



Also on March 1, Meta announced that it is globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. In addition, Meta's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said it is eliminating posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.

Also on Tuesday, Ukranian officials said Russia had bombed the television tower in its capital city, Kyiv.

Local media reports said Ukranian TV channels stopped broadcasting around 5:30 p.m. local time.