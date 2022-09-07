×
Tags: google news chief | washington post executive

Google Taps Top Washington Post Exec to Head News

(AP)

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 04:59 PM EDT

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has picked the Washington Post's longtime chief information officer to help run its news division as general manager, the tech giant said Wednesday.

Shailesh Prakash, who also led the news publisher's design, product and tech teams for over a decade, will join Google in November.

"This is an enormous role, and Google gives him a chance to further pursue his interests at the intersection of news and engineering and to have a profound impact around the world," the Post's Chief Executive, Fred Ryan, told employees in a memo.

