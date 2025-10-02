Google, NBCUniversal Deal Averts YouTube Blackout

Alphabet's Google and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal have reached a multi-year agreement to keep NBC shows such as "Sunday Night Football" and "America's Got Talent" on YouTube TV, wrapping up a difficult negotiation.

YouTube TV, one of the biggest pay-TV distributors in the U.S., will carry NBCUniversal's full portfolio of networks such as NBC and CNBC under the deal, according to a statement from the companies on Thursday.

Google's cable-like subscription service will also be able to offer NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service to its 10 million subscribers, as part of a separate streaming subscription package known as YouTube Primetime Channels.

The agreement includes a multi-year extension of Peacock's availability across Google's Android platforms, including Google Play and Google TV.

YouTube now accounts for the largest share of TV viewing in the U.S., ahead of streaming rival Netflix and traditional media companies such as Disney, according to analytics firm Nielsen.

The video-sharing platform's growing dominance highlights the changing status quo in the U.S. TV landscape.

Carriage talks with NBCUniversal had stalled earlier over the rates that YouTube TV will pay to carry its shows.

The two companies agreed to a short-term contract extension on Wednesday, averting a blackout and ensuring YouTube TV subscribers retained access to NBCUniversal programming while negotiations continued.

YouTube TV ranks among the four largest U.S. pay-TV distributors, and Alphabet's deep pockets have recently given the video platform leverage over Paramount Skydance and Fox Corp in carriage talks, according to media firms and analysts.