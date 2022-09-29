×
Google to 'Vibe Check' Your Destination

(AP)

By    |   Thursday, 29 September 2022 02:23 PM EDT

Google Maps is adding a Neighborhood Vibe feature that will bring you user reviews of an area as you pan through it, Gizmodo reports. Google says it gets 20 million user contributions to its maps every day.

This feature will roll out globally in the coming months on Android and iOS by tapping the Explore button in Google Maps.

This feature complements another that Google unveiled earlier this summer, giving users photorealistic 3D aerial shots of famous landmarks around the world along with such useful information as a venue’s entrance and nearby parking lots.

This feature is rolling out to a limited number of major cities, including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and London.

Google’s third Maps enhancement, Live View, shows popular destinations like restaurants and ATMs, but this is currently only available in New York, San Francisco, London, Paris and Tokyo.

Lastly, Google Lens includes images and text, a feature that will be available in more than 70 languages in the next few months.

 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


