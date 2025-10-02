WATCH TV LIVE

Hackers Are Sending Extortion Emails to Google Execs

(J.W. Alker/AP)

Thursday, 02 October 2025 06:20 AM EDT

Alphabet's Google said hackers are sending extortion emails to an unspecified number of executives, claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle business applications.

In a statement, Google said a group claiming affiliation with the ransomware gang cl0p was sending emails to "executives at numerous organizations claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle E-Business Suite.

Google cautioned that it "does not currently have sufficient evidence to definitively assess the veracity of these claims."

Messages seeking comment from cl0p and Oracle were not immediately returned.

Google did not immediately return a message seeking additional details on the alleged targets of the extortion campaign.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Thursday, 02 October 2025 06:20 AM
