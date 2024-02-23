Google Gemini Exec's Anti-American Tweets Resurface

Jack Krawczyk, the executive overseeing Gemini, Google’s project that generates images via artificial intelligence, harbors anti-white and anti-American beliefs, according to tweets of his that resurfaced, the New York Post reports.

The politically charged tweets purportedly made by the senior director of Gemini Experiences between 2018 and 2021, expose his disdain for the country.

By Thursday afternoon, Krawczyk changed his X account to private and removed all mentions of Google from his account bio — but other users on the platform had already taken screenshots of his progressive posts, which went viral.

“White privilege is f****** real,” the Polish-born tech genius allegedly wrote on April 13, 2018. “Don’t be an a****** and act guilty about it — do your part in recognizing bias at all levels of egregious.”

On Jan. 20, 2021, Krawczyk referred to President Joe Biden’s inaugural address as “one of the greatest ever [for] acknowledging systemic racism [and] reiterating the American ideal is the dream for the world but we need to work on ourselves to earn it.”

Krawczyk, who has been at Google since 2020, also described America as a place “where racism is the #1 value our populace seeks to uphold above all. We obviously have egregious racism in this country.”

On Thursday, Google temporarily paused Gemini for generating inaccurate, diverse images of people and historic figures. For instance, it turned George Washington into a Black figure and the Pope into a woman.

Critics of the Gemini exec’s social media posts said it was no wonder the AI image tool generated woke images, due to Krawczyk’s predisposition against whites and America.

“Woke, race obsessed idiot is in charge of product at Gemini,” wrote social media influencer Miles Cheong, who frequently interacts with billionaire Elon Musk on X.

Musk himself weighed in: “The woke mind virus is killing Western Civilization. Google does the same thing with their search results. Facebook & Instagram too. And Wikipedia.”

The New York Post was not immediately able to reach Krawczyk for comment.