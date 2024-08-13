WATCH TV LIVE

Google Fitbit & Peloton Partner on Fitness Content

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 02:49 PM EDT

Google's Fitbit has partnered with Peloton Interactive to give its premium users access to the exercise equipment maker's fitness content, starting early September, the companies said Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Fitbit premium members based in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia would have access to Peloton's classes across categories, including pilates, running, boxing and cycling.

Peloton members, on the other hand, would receive offers on Google Pixel watches and Fitbit Charge 6 devices.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The partnership comes at a time when Peloton is grappling with falling sales due to uncertain demand for its stationary bikes and treadmills, pushing it to refinance its debt.

Shares of Peloton were up about 3% in afternoon trading.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


