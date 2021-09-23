×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | Google | antitrust

Google Seeking to Settle EU Antitrust Probe Into Adtech

Google Seeking to Settle EU Antitrust Probe Into Adtech

Thursday, 23 September 2021 10:02 AM

Alphabet unit Google is seeking to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its digital advertising business, a person familiar with the matter said, just three months after the European Commission opened the case against the company.

The EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer for the bloc, said in June that it would investigate whether Google favors its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of rivals, advertisers and online publishers.

EU antitrust cases have cost Google more than 8 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in fines in three different cases in the last decade. ($1 = 0.8531 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Alphabet unit Google is seeking to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its digital advertising business, a person familiar with the matter said, just three months after the European Commission opened the case against the company.
Google, antitrust
110
2021-02-23
Thursday, 23 September 2021 10:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved