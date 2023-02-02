×
Alphabet Revenue Misses as Ad Business Takes a Hit

(AP)

Thursday, 02 February 2023 04:18 PM EST

Alphabet Inc. Thursday reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the Google parent's digital ad business struggled under an economic slowdown that has choked corporate spending and triggered mass layoffs.

Shares of Alphabet, which lost roughly 40% of their value in 2022, were down about 2% in after-hours trading.

Revenue from Google advertising, which includes Search and YouTube, fell to $59.04 billion from $61.24 billion, as advertisers - the biggest contributors to Alphabet's sales - dialed back spending to cope with persistent inflation, high interest rates and recession fears.

Big Tech peer Meta Platforms Inc had, however, impressed investors with a quarterly results announcement that featured promises to slash costs and boost offerings to capitalize better on ad dollars.

Alphabet's net income fell to $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $76.05 billion in the fourth quarter from $75.33 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting $76.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


