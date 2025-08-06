Google Commits $1B for AI Training at US Universities

Alphabet's Google Wednesday announced a three-year, $1 billion commitment to provide artificial intelligence training and tools to U.S. higher education institutions and nonprofits.

More than 100 universities have signed on to the initiative so far, including some of the nation's largest public university systems such as Texas A&M and the University of North Carolina.

Participating schools may receive cash funding and resources, such as cloud computing credits towards AI training for students as well as research on AI-related topics. The billion-dollar figure also includes the value of paid AI tools, such as an advanced version of the Gemini chatbot, which Google will give to college students for free.

Google hopes to expand the program to every accredited nonprofit college in the U.S. and is discussing similar plans in other countries, Senior Vice President James Manyika said in an interview.

He declined to specify how much Google is earmarking in direct funds to external institutions relative to footing its own cloud and subscription bills. The announcement comes as rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic and Amazon have made similar pushes around AI in education as the technology pervades society. Microsoft in July pledged $4 billion to bolster AI in education globally.

By evangelizing their products to students, tech firms further stand to win business deals once those users enter the workforce.

A growing body of research has mapped concerns around AI's role in education, from enabling cheating to eroding critical thinking, prompting some schools to consider bans. Manyika said Google had not faced resistance from administrators since it began to plot its education initiative earlier this year, but "many more questions" about AI-related concerns remain.

"We're hoping to learn together with these institutions about how best to use these tools," he said, adding that the insights could help shape future product decisions.