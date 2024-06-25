WATCH TV LIVE

Google to Showcase AI, Pixel Phones at Surprise Event

Google's Pixel 8 Pro and highly-ranked mid-range Pixel 7a at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, on March 25, 2024. (Joan Cros/AP)

Tuesday, 25 June 2024 02:56 PM EDT

Google will showcase artificial intelligence features, and updates to its Pixel devices and the Android platform at a special event on Aug. 13, according to invites shared online by the Verge and tech commentator Marques Brownlee.

The event will be held at Google's Mountain View headquarters, and have a keynote beginning at 10 am PT (5 pm GMT) followed by a "hands-on product experience," according to the invite graphic.

The Alphabet unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google typically unveils new Pixel smartphones and watches in the fall.

Earlier this month, rival Apple announced a slew of new features based on generative AI coming to its iPhones.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
