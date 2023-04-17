Google CEO Warns AI Will Disrupt Many Jobs

“We need to adapt as a society” for the disruptions that artificial intelligence is about to unleash, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”



“Every product of every company” will be impacted by AI, as will the jobs of many “knowledge workers,” including accountants, architects, writers and, ironically, software engineers, Pichai warns, CNBC reports.



“For example, you could be a radiologist,” Pichai says. “If you think about five to 10 years from now, you’re going to have an AI collaborator with you. You come in the morning. Let’s say you have a hundred things to go through. It may say, ‘These are the most serious cases you need to look at first.’”



During the program, interviewer Scott Pelley, shown trying several of Google’s AI projects, says he finds them “unsettling” and left him “speechless.”



Pelley is shown viewing Google’s DeepMind, where robots are playing soccer that they learned themselves. The journalist also asks a robot to fetch him an apple, which the robot does successfully from among a number of items on a countertop.



Asked about the potential for AI to cause harm, Pichai says disinformation and fake news, including doctored images, could potentially become “much bigger” than they are already and “cause harm.”



Pelley asks Pichai whether or not society is prepared for AI technology like Google’s chatbot Bard. Pichai says society will need to quickly adapt with regulation, laws to punish abuse, and treaties among nations to make AI safe.



These rules, Pichai said, will need to “align with human values, including morality.”



As to who should be entrusted to make these AI rules, the CEO responds, “It’s not for a company to decide. This is why I think the development of this needs to include not just engineers but social scientists, ethicists, philosophers, and so on.”



Pichai adds that while AI is developing at a faster speed than other technologies before it, he is optimistic about its future because of the early participation of and “number of people who have started worrying about the implications” of artificial intelligence.



Also appearing in the interview is James Manyika, Google SVP of technology and society, who admits that Bard can claim to have emotions but, obviously, is not sentient.



As well, the chatbox tends to offer up nonexistent information. For instance, Pelley asks Bard about inflation, to which Bard responds with the names of five books that, it turns out, do not exist.



Pichai admits that Bard can sometimes hallucinate.



Pichai says there is “a black box” governing chatboxes whereby software engineers “don’t fully understand” why or how they come up with answers.



Incredulous, Pelley then asks, “You don’t fully understand how it works, and yet you’ve turned it loose on society?”



Pichai responds, “Let me put it this way. I don’t think we fully understand how a human mind works, either.”



