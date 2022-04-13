Tags: | |

Google to Invest $9.5B on US Data Centers, Hire 12,000 (AP)





Pichai said Google is making this investment even though it is also instituting a three-day-a-week work-from-home policy. The CEO said the reason simply is that working from an office results in better customer products and services.



The new locations include Atlanta; Cedar Bluffs, Iowa; New York; Cambridge, Mass.; Pittsburgh; San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; Nevada and Nebraska.



Google estimates that it generated $617 in economic activity for millions of Americans in 2021.



The new offices and data center will be run on carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030, the Google and Alphabet CEO added.



Wednesday, 13 April 2022 03:03 PM

