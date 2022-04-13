×
Google to Invest $9.5B on US Data Centers, Hire 12,000

By    |   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 03:03 PM

Google will invest $9.5 billion in the United States in 2022 to build new offices and data centers that will employ 12,000 full-time workers by the end of the year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post.

Pichai said Google is making this investment even though it is also instituting a three-day-a-week work-from-home policy. The CEO said the reason simply is that working from an office results in better customer products and services.

The new locations include Atlanta; Cedar Bluffs, Iowa; New York; Cambridge, Mass.; Pittsburgh; San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; Nevada and Nebraska.

Google estimates that it generated $617 in economic activity for millions of Americans in 2021.

The new offices and data center will be run on carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030, the Google and Alphabet CEO added.

 

