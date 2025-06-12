WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: goldman | u.s. | recession | chances | china | trade

Goldman Trims 12-Month US Recession Probability to 30%

Goldman Trims 12-Month US Recession Probability to 30%
(AP)

Thursday, 12 June 2025 11:03 AM EDT

Goldman Sachs Thursday trimmed its U.S. recession probability to 30% from 35% for the next 12 months on easing uncertainty around President Donald Trump's tariff policies after the U.S. and China affirmed a trade deal.

Earlier this week, negotiators from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework covering tariff rates with the deal seeing removal of Chinese export restrictions on rare earth minerals and giving Chinese students access to U.S. universities.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the deal and easing concerns of an economic recession, after Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs on April 2 rattled global financial markets.

Goldman said domestic inflation readings so far – while offering only limited evidence – reflected a slightly smaller impact on U.S. consumer prices from tariffs.

Data on Wednesday showed consumer prices increased less than expected in May, but is expected to rise in the coming months on the back of Trump's import tariffs.

"Broad financial conditions have now eased back to roughly pre-tariff levels... (and) measures of trade policy uncertainty have moderated a bit following steps toward de-escalation," said Goldman, for nudging down its recession forecast.

The Wall Street brokerage also boosted its 2025 U.S. GDP growth prediction to 1.25% from its prior forecast of 1% on a quarterly basis.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Goldman Sachs Thursday trimmed its U.S. recession probability to 30% from 35% for the next 12 months on easing uncertainty around President Donald Trump's tariff policies after the U.S. and China affirmed a trade deal.
goldman, u.s., recession, chances, china, trade
209
2025-03-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 11:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved