×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: goldman sachs russia exposure

Goldman Sachs Cuts Credit Exposure to Russia

Goldman Sachs Cuts Credit Exposure to Russia
(AP)

Thursday, 03 November 2022 05:26 PM EDT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said on Thursday it reduced its credit exposure to Russia by 9% to $205 million in the third quarter, according to a quarterly filing.

U.S. banks have wound down their exposure to Russia after it invaded Ukraine earlier this year. In August, Citigroup Inc said it will close its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia starting in the third quarter and said it expected to incur about $170 million in charges over the next 18 months as a result.

Goldman Sachs also set aside $2.3 billion for potential legal costs, $300 million more than in the second quarter, according to the filing. The reserves can cover any judicial regulatory and arbitration proceedings, many of which are in early stages and seek "an indeterminate amount of damages," it said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said on Thursday it reduced its credit exposure to Russia by 9% to $205 million in the third quarter, according to a quarterly filing.
goldman sachs russia exposure
133
2022-26-03
Thursday, 03 November 2022 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved