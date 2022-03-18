×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | goldman sachs | executive compensation

Goldman Prez Pay Ballooned 78 Percent in 2021 to $33M

David Solomon
David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. (Getty Images, 2019 file photo)

Friday, 18 March 2022 12:06 PM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron's total compensation for 2021 was $33 million, up nearly 78% from a year earlier, the Wall Street bank disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday.

The compensation consisted of $1.85 million in base salary, $12.46 million in annual variable cash compensation and $18.69 million in equity-based pay, the bank said.

Waldron had earned $18.5 million for 2020 after his compensation was slashed by $7 million for the bank’s role in the 1MDB scandal. Top executives at the bank took a pay cut to settle legal costs related to the corruption scandal.

In January, the bank disclosed Chief Executive Officer David Solomon was awarded a total compensation of $35 million for 2021.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 18 March 2022 12:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
