Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps as Bankers Cash in on Big Deals

Goldman Sachs' quarterly profit jumped more than 37% Tuesday as its investment bankers earned higher advisory fees and traders capitalized on active markets.

Its prediction for a banner year for dealmaking has materialized as corporations revive plans for mergers and listings.

Investment banking fees rose to $2.66 billion in the quarter ended September 30, compared with $1.87 billion a year ago.

The growth was fueled by a 60% surge in advisory fees, while debt and equity underwriting fees also gained. Rival JPMorgan Chase also reported robust investment banking numbers earlier in the day.

Shares were marginally up in premarket trading after results.

Global M&A volumes for the first nine months of the year crossed $3.43 trillion, with nearly 48% of it in the U.S., according to data from Dealogic.

The period also saw the highest average M&A volume globally and in the U.S. since 2015, in line with CEO David Solomon's prediction at last year's Reuters NEXT conference.

Goldman was among the joint book-running managers on marquee initial public offerings in the quarter, including design software firm Figma, Swedish fintech Klarna, and space tech firm Firefly Aerospace.

Overall quarterly profit stood at $4.1 billion, or $12.25 per share, compared with $2.99 billion, or $8.40 per share, a year ago.

Goldman executives have been increasingly optimistic around dealmaking in recent months, with Solomon saying in September it had one of its busiest weeks for IPOs in more than four years.

Wall Street trading desks have reaped rewards from record volatility as clients rejig portfolios to keep pace with changes in President Donald Trump's trade, foreign and fiscal policies.

The third quarter, however, remained one of Wall Street's calmest quarters in nearly six years as a interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve and robust AI investment pushed major U.S. stock indexes to record highs.

Still, Goldman's equities trading revenue rose 7% to $3.74 billion as investors took on more risk. Fixed income, currency and commodities hauled in $3.47 billion, 17% higher than a year ago.