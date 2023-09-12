×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: goldman sachs ceo david solomon | u.s. economy | inflation

Goldman CEO: Economy Uncertain, Inflation 'Sticky'

Goldman CEO: Economy Uncertain, Inflation 'Sticky'
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (AP)

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 01:44 PM EDT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the U.S. economy is likely to avoid a significant recession, but warned inflation is likely to be more persistent than market participants currently expect.

"The chance of having a relatively soft landing and navigating through this has gone up very meaningfully over the last 12 months," Solomon told Reuters in an interview. "The environment is definitely better."

The Federal Reserve has tamed inflation via interest-rate increases, but it may need to take further action, he said.

"I have a personal point of view that inflation is going to be a little bit more sticky than the more optimistic views," Solomon said. "There's still work to do."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the U.S. economy is likely to avoid a significant recession, but warned inflation is likely to be more persistent than market participants currently expect.
goldman sachs ceo david solomon, u.s. economy, inflation
112
2023-44-12
Tuesday, 12 September 2023 01:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved