Goldman Sachs CEO to DJ at Lollapalooza

The 60-year-old's unusual side gig as a disc jockey has caused him some conflict.



Other Goldman Sachs executives have told the CEO it could hurt his career. At a 2000 Hamptons charity event where "DJ D-Sol" opened for The Chainsmokers, some of the attendees critized Solomon and other performers for not maintaining social distance at the height of the COVID pandemic.



Even then-Governor Andrew Cuomo said the New York Department of Health would investigate the performance.



But Solomon the disc jockey keeps spinning vinyl, saying that having fun on the side keeps his "left brain, right brain" in balance.



In point of fact, a source close to the CEO tells the Post that young, up-and-coming execs at Goldman — especially those putting in 100-hour workweeks — think Solomon is more human and accessible because of his side gigs.



"People respect commitment, and he works hard at it," the source says.











Hard-charging Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon - aka "DJ D-Sol" - will be one of the headliners at this year's Lallapalooza festival July 28-31 in Chicago's Grant Park, the New York Post reports.

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 01:24 PM

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 01:24 PM