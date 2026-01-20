WATCH TV LIVE

GoldenTree to Buy $200M of Saks Bankruptcy Financing

Saks Fifth Avenue's luxury retail department store logo as soon on one of its entrance doors in New York, Jan. 14, 2026. (Anthony Behar/AP)

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 04:16 PM EST

Global asset management firm GoldenTree will buy a chunk of a $1 ‍billion bankruptcy ‍financing for luxury retailer Saks Global, ⁠Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with ​the matter.

GoldenTree, which is founded by billionaire ‍Steve Tananbaum, has committed to buy ⁠a roughly $200 million portion of the so-called debtor-in-possession financing, according to the report.

Saks ⁠Global and ​GoldenTree ⁠did not immediately respond to Reuters ‍requests for comment.

The high-end ‌U.S. department store conglomerate filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ⁠protection ​on ‍January 13, after a debt-laden takeover.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

