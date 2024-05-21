Gold Hovers Near Record Peak, Silver at $32/Oz

Gold prices hovered near a record peak Tuesday, as traders looked to offset risks from uncertain geopolitics to macroeconomic headwinds in major global economies, while bullion also took support from an uptrend in base metals.

Spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,430.33 per ounce, as of 1413 GMT, after scaling a record high of $2,449.89 on Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% at $2,434.30.

"The general picture has really not changed (since March)... which is just the general backdrop of very attractive global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment for gold," said Nikos Kavalis, managing director at Metals Focus.

Concerns about the rapidly rising U.S. government debt as the Federal Reserve tries to make for a soft landing, are drivers for some investors.

Recent data suggested that U.S. inflation resumed its downward trend, but several Fed policymakers remained cautious on cutting rates too soon.

Elsewhere, in China, where efforts are being made to stabilize its crisis-hit property sector, investors there are inclined to invest in safe-haven gold.

China itself, officially, has loaded up bullion in the first quarter of 2024.

"Gold's key role is to offset risk, whether financial, geopolitical or volatility. That is not new, but sentiment has now realized," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.

Global gold physically-backed gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) saw net inflows of $1 billion last week - the largest weekly inflow since October 2023, according to the World Gold Council.

"More and more investors, including a lot of mainstream investors, like macro funds and the likes, have missed a part of that rally, and are convinced by the case for gold and therefore want to participate," Kavalis said, adding however that the market is ripe for correction before prices could further move up.

Investors will keep a tab on minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting due on Wednesday.

Following bullion's momentum, silver rose 1.3% to $32.25 after hitting an over 11-year high in the last session.

Platinum rose 1% to $1,057.15 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,032.45.