WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gold | record | government | shutdown | federal | reserve

Gold Hits New Record Just Under $3,900

Gold Hits New Record Just Under $3,900
Gold bars at the West Point Mint in West Point, New York. Each bar weighs approximately 400 ounces and is made up of .999 fine gold. The West Point Mint is the main production facility for the U.S. Government's bullion and proof gold, silver and platinum coins. (Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP)

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 07:36 AM EDT

Gold prices rose to hit a new record high Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand as the U.S. government shut down most operations, while growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month added to the metal's appeal.

Spot gold climbed 0.9% at $3,891.96 per ounce, as of 0844 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,895.09 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 1.2% to $3,918.60.

The dollar index fell to 0.2% against its peers, its lowest level in over one week, making greenback-priced gold more affordable for overseas buyers.

"The dollar is weakening on the back of expectations of an increasingly dovish Fed. This dynamic has accelerated after a failed attempt to pass a spending bill triggered a government shutdown which could weigh on economic output," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

The U.S. government shut down much of its operations, which could lead to the loss of thousands of federal jobs, as deep partisan divisions prevented Congress and the White House from reaching a funding deal.

Alert: How Gold's Historic Climb Signals a New Era... Read More Here

The shutdown could delay the release of key economic data, including the non-farm payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday.

Non-yielding gold, viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, thrives in a low-interest-rate environment.

"Most likely the Fed doesn't really need (the NFP) report to make up its mind because U.S. interest rates are still above the neutral rate, so monetary policy is restrictive and if the economy is slowing, you need to get towards the neutral rate at least," said Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer.

Investors are pricing in a 95% chance of a rate cut this month, per the CME FedWatch Tool.

The ADP national employment report, due later in the day, is expected to offer additional labor market insights.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 1.5% to $47.39 per ounce, a more than 14-year high. Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,583.75, while palladium was up 0.5% at $1,263.44.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Gold prices rose to hit a new record high Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand as the U.S. government shut down most operations, while growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month added to the metal's appeal.
gold, record, government, shutdown, federal, reserve
340
2025-36-01
Wednesday, 01 October 2025 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved