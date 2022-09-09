Gold Hits More Than One-Week High as Dollar Slips

Gold prices rose over 1% on Friday to a more than one-week high as a weaker dollar boosted demand for the yellow metal, even as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers vowed to raise interest rates to tame inflation pressures.

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,725.89 per ounce by 1132 GMT. Bullion was heading for its first weekly gain in four, up 8% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures gained 1% to $1,737.30.

"The U.S. dollar index dropping back to a one week low has boosted the price of gold, and there may well be further strength into the inflation report and perhaps even beyond that," David Jones, chief market strategist at Capital.com said.

The dollar dropped over 1% making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields also pulled back from recent highs. Investor focus now shifts to August U.S. consumer price index report due next week after recent hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell cemented bets of a large interest rate hike to fight inflation.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and promised further hikes. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The gold market continues to see slow and steady reduction of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and trading volumes on the U.S. futures markets continue to weaken, suggesting that the move higher is unlikely to be sustained, said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $18.7 per ounce and was up 3.7% on the week. Platinum added 0.2% to $880.90 and was headed for its biggest weekly gain since June. It was up 5.5% for the week. Palladium scaled 1.4% higher to $2,169.14 and was set for its biggest weekly gain since July.