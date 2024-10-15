WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gold | price | rising | 2 | 900 | dollars

Gold Industry Sees Prices Rising to $2,941 in a Year

Gold Industry Sees Prices Rising to $2,941 in a Year
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 05:00 PM EDT

The price of gold is expected to rise to $2,941 a troy ounce over the next 12 months from the current $2,661, delegates to the London Bullion Market Association's annual gathering predicted Tuesday.

A poll of delegates at the LBMA conference in Miami also predicted higher prices in a year's time for silver, platinum and palladium.

Spot gold prices are up 29% so far this year, heading for the biggest annual gain in 14 years, amid the start of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and geopolitical tensions. The spot price hit a record $2,685.42 per ounce on Sept. 26. Delegates from around the world also predicted that silver prices would jump to $45 per ounce in a year's time from around $31.46 on Tuesday. Silver prices are up 32% so far this year.

They forecast that platinum prices would climb to $1,148 from the current $984 and palladium would edge up to $1,059 from around $1,012.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The price of gold is expected to rise to $2,941 a troy ounce over the next 12 months from the current $2,661, delegates to the London Bullion Market Association's annual gathering predicted Tuesday.
gold, price, rising, 2, 900, dollars
157
2024-00-15
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved