WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gold | dollar | iran | israel | u.s. | safe | haven

Gold Rises as Iran-Israel Tensions Offset Dollar Strength

Gold Rises as Iran-Israel Tensions Offset Dollar Strength
A 12.441 kg gold bar sits amongst one kilogram gold cast bars with 99.99% purity ready for sale at the ABC Refinery in Sydney, Australia, April 30, 2025. (Mark Baker/AP)

Monday, 23 June 2025 12:37 PM EDT

Gold prices nudged higher Monday, as escalating Iran-Israel tensions outweighed pressure from a stronger dollar, with markets closely watching Iran's next move.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,375.79 an ounce, as of 0939 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% at $3,391.70.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.5%. A stronger U.S. currency makes gold less affordable for other currency holders.

Israel's military bombed Evin prison in northern Tehran, a potent symbol of Iran's governing system, in what Israel called its most intense bombing yet of the Iranian capital a day after the United States joined the war. Meanwhile, Iran repeated earlier threats to retaliate against the U.S.

"If we don't see significant inflation on top of what we're already seeing from tariffs, that ultimately means more risk appetite. So, gold safe haven purchases may moderate a little bit, at least in the short run," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

"I think prices will stay fairly stable, maybe moving up or down by around $75," he added.

Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven during times of uncertainty. However, higher interest rates reduce its appeal, as it doesn't generate any yield.

Investors also await the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures data due later this week.

Last week, the Federal Reserve left the U.S. policy rate in its current 4.25%-4.50% range with policymakers hinting at possible rate cuts later this year, though Chair Jerome Powell expressed uncertainty due to tariff policy and economic response.

Spot silver was up 0.4% at $36.14 per ounce and platinum rose 2.1% to $1,291.50.

Palladium gained 2.% to $1,070.09, reaching its highest level since June 12.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Gold prices nudged higher Monday, as escalating Iran-Israel tensions outweighed pressure from a stronger dollar, with markets closely watching Iran's next move.
gold, dollar, iran, israel, u.s., safe, haven
282
2025-37-23
Monday, 23 June 2025 12:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved