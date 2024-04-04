×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gold | 2 | 300 | federal reserve | interest rates

Gold Hits All-Time High as Powell Stays the Course

Gold Hits All-Time High as Powell Stays the Course
(AP)

Thursday, 04 April 2024 11:19 AM EDT

Gold prices took a breather Thursday after hitting an all-time high above $2,300 per ounce earlier in the session on expectations for lower U.S. interest rates this year, as investors await more clarity on the timing of cuts.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,291.88 per ounce as of 10:04 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,304.09 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,308.30.

"It's a continuation of the idea... propagated by the Powell speech the other day that the Federal Reserve is getting set to cut rates," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

"That typically is a very accretive thing for gold, particularly since it looks like they (the Fed) are quite prepared to reduce interest rates at a time where inflation is going to be significantly above their 2% target."

Fed officials including U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell on Wednesday continued focusing on the need for more debate and data before interest rates are cut, a move financial markets expect to occur in June.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as labor market conditions gradually ease.

Focus now shifts to U.S. March non-farm payrolls due on Friday that could shed more light on the timing of the Fed's first rate cut.

Strong central bank buying and safe-haven inflows amid growing geopolitical tensions have boosted demand for gold, helping to drive the price up more than 25% since October.

"It's heavily overbought and needs to correct to blow some of the froth. Fed cuts are priced in, in my view," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.2% to $26.88 per ounce after hitting its highest since June 2021. Platinum rose 0.2% to $938.60 and palladium gained 1.4% to $1,028.50.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Gold prices took a breather Thursday after hitting an all-time high above $2,300 per ounce earlier in the session on expectations for lower U.S. interest rates this year, as investors await more clarity on the timing of cuts.
gold, 2, 300, federal reserve, interest rates
308
2024-19-04
Thursday, 04 April 2024 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved