×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gm | uaw | strike | layoffs

GM Expands Strike Layoffs by Nearly 200 Workers

GM Expands Strike Layoffs by Nearly 200 Workers
(Getty Images)

Monday, 09 October 2023 03:58 PM EDT

General Motors Monday said it was laying off nearly 200 additional workers due to the United Auto Workers strike, adding a sixth impacted plant.

The Detroit automaker last week said about 2,100 workers had been impacted by the strike of two of its assembly plants in Missouri and Michigan and 18 parts distribution centers. GM on Monday said about 2,300 workers are now impacted, including 70 layoffs at its Lansing, Michigan, stamping plant and about 70 additional layoffs at a Toledo, Ohio, plant.

GM said workers are not expected to return until the strike is resolved.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
General Motors Monday said it was laying off nearly 200 additional workers due to the United Auto Workers strike, adding a sixth impacted plant.
gm, uaw, strike, layoffs
96
2023-58-09
Monday, 09 October 2023 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved