General Motors Co. reported a rise in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Monday, as pent-up consumer demand from the pandemic boosted sales volume.

The U.S. automaker said third-quarter sales rose 24% to 555,580 vehicles, compared with a year earlier.

GM said it plans to increase calendar-year production of both Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV for global markets from about 44,000 vehicles in 2022 to more than 70,000 in 2023.