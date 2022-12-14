GM Recalls 740,000 Trucks, SUVs Over Headlight Issue

General Motors said Wednesday it is recalling 740,000 trucks and SUVs because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare.

The recall covers various Cadillac CT4 and CT5; Buick Envision; Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles built between 2020 and 2023.

GM said the body control module software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air update to address the issue.