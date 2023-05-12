×
Tags: gm suv recall | air bag

GM Recalls Nearly 1 Million SUVs for Air Bag Defect

(AP)

Friday, 12 May 2023 05:29 PM EDT

General Motors said Friday it will recall nearly 1 million sport utility vehicles in the United States because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.

The recall covers 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from the 2014 through 2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc. Dealers will replace the driver's air-bag module.

GM said in its filing Friday that in March it learned of a report that a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was in a crash and that the front-driver airbag inflator ruptured during deployment. An April 25 inspection confirmed that the front driver airbag inflator ruptured in the vehicle.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


106
Friday, 12 May 2023 05:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

