×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gm | super bowl

GM Won't Advertise in Super Bowl, 1st Time Since 2019

GM Won't Advertise in Super Bowl, 1st Time Since 2019

2023 GMC Terrain compact crossover SUV (Dreamstime)

Monday, 20 November 2023 03:52 PM EST

General Motors said Monday it will not advertise in the 2024 Super Bowl, the first time since 2019 it will sit out the heavily watched game.

The largest U.S. automaker said in explaining its decision it continually evaluates its "media strategies to ensure they align with our business priorities."

GM, which said in July it planned to cut operating costs by an additional $1 billion through the end of next year, said in October it was slowing the launch of several EV models to cut their costs, and pulling back on EV product spending.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
General Motors said Monday it will not advertise in the 2024 Super Bowl, the first time since 2019 it will sit out the heavily watched game.
gm, super bowl
94
2023-52-20
Monday, 20 November 2023 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved