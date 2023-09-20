GM, Stellantis Lay Off 2,370 Due to UAW Strike

General Motors and Stellantis Wednesday laid off 2,000 and 370 additional workers, respectively, as a result of the United Auto Workers strike, CNBC reports.

GM issued a statement saying it has stopped production at its Fairfax, Kansas, assembly plant because it is not receiving enough critical stampings from its Wentzville, Missouri, factory. GM workers there went on strike last week.

Three hundred and seventy Stellantis workers are being laid off at three parts factories in Ohio and Indiana due to storage constraints, the auto manufacturing company said. These plants make Jeep parts for the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, whose workers are also on strike.

A third factory, for Ford in Wayne, Michigan, outside Detroit, joined the GM and Stellantis plants on Sept. 15 by striking under the direction of the United Auto Workers union after it failed to reach a contract with the automakers.

A total of 13,000 workers out of UAW’s total membership of 150,000 are currently on strike.

GM said the 2,000 workers being laid off won’t be eligible for supplemental unemployment benefits normally given to laid off workers, because of the strike.

“We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike,” GM said in a statement. “What happened to our Fairfax team members is a clear and immediate demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

The United Auto Workers strike expanded Wednesday to a drivetrain plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala., ZF Chassis Systems, a supplier of axles to a nearby Mercedes factory, The Hill reported.