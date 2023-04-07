×
GM Recalls 300 Robotaxis After Crash

(Dreamstime)

Friday, 07 April 2023 08:29 AM EDT

General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise is recalling the automated driving software in 300 vehicles after a March 23 collision with a San Francisco bus.

The collision resulted from an automated vehicle inaccurately predicting the movement of an articulated San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority bus, Cruis said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing made public Friday.

Cruise said the software in the 300 vehicles was updated on March 25 to address concerns the system "may inaccurately predict the movement of articulated vehicles such as buses and tractor trailers."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


