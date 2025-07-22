WATCH TV LIVE

GM's Core Profit Slides 32% in Q2 as Tariffs Bite

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 06:47 AM EDT

General Motors' second-quarter core profit fell 32% to $3 billion on Tuesday, as the automaker continued to confront challenging tariff policies, which it said sapped $1.1 billion from the results.

The automaker's revenue in the quarter ended June 30 fell nearly 2% to about $47 billion from a year ago. Its quarterly adjusted earnings per share fell to $2.53 compared with $3.06 a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to notch a quarterly adjusted profit of $2.44 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The largest U.S. automaker by sales said it expects the tariff impact to worsen in the third quarter and stuck to a previous estimate that trade headwinds threaten to hit the bottom line by $4 billion to $5 billion. GM said it could take steps to mitigate at least 30% of that impact.

GM was among the many corporations to pull its annual guidance as it evaluated the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, but eventually reinstated it to a lower annual adjusted core profit of between $10 billion and $12.5 billion.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


