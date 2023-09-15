×
GM Expects to Idle Kansas Auto Plant Next Week

(AP)

Friday, 15 September 2023 05:12 PM EDT

General Motors said Friday it expects to be forced to idle operations at its Kansas assembly plant next week after the United Auto Workers union struck a nearby Missouri plant earlier in the day — one of the first ripple effects from the walkout following Ford cutting 600 jobs at a plant being hit by the strikes.

The Detroit automaker said the Wentzville, Missouri, plant, where workers went on strike, is providing critical stampings to its Fairfax, Kansas, assembly plant.

"Due to the strike’s impact on Wentzville operations, we anticipate running out of parts for Fairfax as soon as early next week. The parts situation is fluid, and we are actively managing the situation," GM said. "Since Fairfax won't be able to run production due to a part shortage caused by the strike in Wentzville, there is no work available."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


