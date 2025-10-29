GM to Cut 1,200 Jobs at Detroit EV Plant

General Motors will cut about 1,200 jobs at its EV plant in Detroit, as the automaker responds to slowing demand for its battery cars, Detroit News reported Wednesday.

The company will also lay off 550 people at its Ultium battery facility in Ohio, while temporarily cutting another 850 jobs, the report said.

The news comes as GM pares its outlook for EV sales after the slashing of a key federal incentive, which has further dampened already slowing demand.

A $7,500 tax credit on battery-powered models went away at the end of September, and there has been further loosening of regulations around vehicle emissions, which has weighed on EV sales.

The Detroit automaker took a $1.6 billion charge earlier this month related to changes in its EV strategy.

GM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.