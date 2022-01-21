×
GM to Invest More Than $6.5 Billion in Michigan

GM
GM's Detroit headquarters (Getty Images)

Friday, 21 January 2022 03:23 PM

General Motors and a joint venture with LG Energy Solution are to set announce investments of more than $6.5 billion next week in Michigan, according to a state document and sources briefed on the matter.

The Michigan Strategic Fund said Friday it plans to consider a Tuesday board meeting to discuss GM's and the joint venture's plans to invest $6.5 billion and add 4,000 jobs at sites in Lansing and Orion Township.

Reuters reported in December GM had proposed building a $2.5 billion battery plant near Lansing with LG Energy Solution. Reuters also reported GM was separately considering a $2 billion overhaul of its Orion Township to build next-generation electric vehicles.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


