GM to Increase Truck Production in Indiana Following Trump's Tariffs

General Motors is moving to increase production of light-duty trucks at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant, it said in a webcast sent to plant employees Thursday and viewed by Reuters.

GM's announcement came a day after President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on auto imports.

The Fort Wayne plant makes the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, which GM also manufactures at plants in Mexico and Canada.

The Detroit automaker may also add overtime days to the schedule, plant director Dennys Pimenta told employees in the webcast.

GM said in a statement on Thursday that it will hire temporary workers for the Fort Wayne assembly plant, saying that will be part of "operational adjustments" at the plant "to support current manufacturing and business needs."

A company source said several hundred temporary workers will be hired to increase employment at the plant.

GM said that to implement the changes at Fort Wayne, the plant will be taken down from April 22-25, following the Easter holiday.

The company's plants in Oshawa, Canada, and Silao, Mexico, where the trucks are also made, are currently running regular production, the company source said.