GM Indiana Truck Plant to Idle for 2 Wks. Over Chips Shortage

GM
(AP)

Friday, 25 March 2022 09:58 AM

General Motors Co. said Friday it will idle for two weeks in April an assembly plant in Indiana that builds pickup trucks, over ongoing semiconductor chip shortages.

The Detroit automaker said it will halt production at its Ft. Wayne assembly plant that builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 for two weeks starting April 4.

"There is still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and we are actively working with our suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward," GM said Friday.

Friday, 25 March 2022 09:58 AM
