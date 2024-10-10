WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gm | ev | solar | energy | car | home

GM Offers Home Energy Storage Options for EV Owners

GM Offers Home Energy Storage Options for EV Owners
A Buick pure electric concept car, the Riviera, displayed at the SAIC-GM Pan-Asia Automotive Technology Center in Shanghai, China, on March 25, 2024 (AP)

Thursday, 10 October 2024 09:15 AM EDT

General Motors said Thursday its GM Energy unit is offering electric vehicle owners a home storage option to store and transfer solar energy, part of the company's sales pitch to potential EV owners.

The largest U.S. automaker said it is launching the GM Energy PowerBank, which comes in 10.6 kilowatt-hours and 17.7 kWh battery capacity variants, and expanding access to energy management products across all 50 states. GM said the stationary storage product can provide power to a home during outages or offset higher electricity rates during peak demand periods.

Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy, said the tool "gives our customers more control over their energy use, helping to mitigate the impact of power outages, integrating renewable energy options and unlocking additional values."

The unit lets owners store and use captured solar energy and provide power without an EV present. Owners could store enough power to serve an average U.S. home for up to 20 hours with two PowerBank units.

Energy storage units are part of an effort by automakers to convince reluctant EV buyers to consider an electric vehicle. "The energy grid is becoming less reliable and it affects all of us," GM says on its website.

GM rival Tesla has a successful energy storage business called Tesla Energy that includes a Powerwall home power backup system, and Megapack, meant for large-scale commercial projects and utilities.

Energy storage and generation accounted for 6% of Tesla's 2023 revenue, according to Reuters data. In July, Morgan Stanley raised its valuation for Tesla's storage business.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
General Motors said Thursday its GM Energy unit is offering electric vehicle owners a home storage option to store and transfer solar energy, part of the company's sales pitch to potential EV owners.
gm, ev, solar, energy, car, home
255
2024-15-10
Thursday, 10 October 2024 09:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved