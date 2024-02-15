×
gm | cruise | mary barra | self-driving car

GM CEO Barra: Exploring How to Unlock Value at Cruise

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, speaks during an interview at Economic Club in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/2023 file photo)

Thursday, 15 February 2024 12:35 PM EST

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said Thursday the automaker was looking at the best path to unlock value at its self-driving unit Cruise.

Shares of GM rose about 2%.

Cruise is an "incredibly valuable asset," Barra said at an event hosted by Wolfe Research.

The Detroit automaker will focus on relaunching the unit this year, she added while reiterating her support for the unit.

Barra's comments come one month after GM said it would cut spending by about $1 billion at the money-losing robotaxi unit in 2024. It had said earlier in December that it would slash 24% of its workforce at Cruise.

"As we get further along, (Cruise) is going to be a huge opportunity from a personal autonomous vehicle perspective," Barra said.

GM is also navigating regulatory scrutiny after one of automated vehicles designed by Cruise hit a pedestrian last year.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
144
Thursday, 15 February 2024 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

