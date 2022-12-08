×
Tags: gm car sales | mary barra

GM CEO Sees New-Car Sales Reviving in 2023

General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks at the grand opening of the General Motors Factory ZERO in Detroit, Nov. 17, 2021. (Dominick Sokotoff/AP)

Thursday, 08 December 2022 03:11 PM EST

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year.

Barra said she expects 2023 U.S. sales of new cars and light trucks to finish at 15 million units. That would be up from an estimated 13.7 million in 2022 and in line with an expected 14.7 million in 2023, according to S&P Global Mobility.

"We are seeing strong demand for our vehicles," Barra said, speaking at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.

Barra said GM is planning “to be very conservative on costs” in its 2023 budgeting, in light of uncertainty about economic growth. “No one really knows” how the economy will fare, she said.

As chair of the Business Roundtable, a group of U.S. corporate CEOs, Barra earlier this week signed on to a forecast that the U.S. economy could grow by just 1.2% in 2023.

StreetTalk
155
2022-11-08
Thursday, 08 December 2022 03:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

TOP

