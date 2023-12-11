×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: global trade | commodities | developing | nations

UN: Global Trade to Contract by 5% in 2023

UN: Global Trade to Contract by 5% in 2023
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 11 December 2023 07:11 AM EST

Global trade is set to contract by 5% in 2023 compared to last year, the United Nations trade body said Monday, with an overall pessimistic forecast for 2024.

In its Global Trade Update, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected that commerce this year would amount to approximately $30.7 trillion.

Trade in goods is expected to contract by nearly $2 trillion in 2023, or 8%, but services trade should increase by about $500 billion, or 7%, according to the U.N. body.

UNCTAD attributed this contraction in global trade in part to an underperformance of exports from developing countries.

"Global trade has experienced a decline throughout 2023, primarily influenced by diminished demand in developed nations, underperformance in East Asia economies, and a decrease in commodity prices," UNCTAD said.

"These factors collectively contributed to a notable contraction in the trade of goods."

UNCTAD said the forecast for global trade in 2024 remained "highly uncertain and generally pessimistic."

"While certain economic indicators hint at potential improvements, persistent geopolitical tensions, high levels of debt, and widespread economic fragility are anticipated to exert negative influences on global trade patterns," it said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global trade is set to contract by 5% in 2023 compared to last year, the United Nations trade body said Monday, with an overall pessimistic forecast for 2024.
global trade, commodities, developing, nations
189
2023-11-11
Monday, 11 December 2023 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved