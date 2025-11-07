WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: global | food | prices | commodities

World Food Prices Fall for 2nd Consecutive Month

World Food Prices Fall for 2nd Consecutive Month
(Azhar Mustafa/Dreamstime)

Friday, 07 November 2025 08:48 AM EST

World food commodity prices fell for a second consecutive month in October, driven largely by ample global supplies, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 126.4 points in October, down from a revised 128.5 in September.

The index was down slightly compared to its October 2024 level and stood 21.1% below its March 2022 peak.

It had climbed to a two-year peak in July before stabilizing in August and dropping in September thanks largely to sugar price falls.

The FAO's sugar index fell again in October, dropping 5.3% to its lowest since December 2020, amid strong output in Brazil, anticipated output growth in Thailand and India, and lower crude oil prices.

The dairy price index also fell, slumping 3.4% from September thanks to weaker milk powder quotations and lower butter prices, which dropped due to ample export availability from the European Union and New Zealand.

The meat index eased 2% in October after eight monthly gains, with pig and poultry prices dropping sharply, but bovine prices continuing to head higher thanks to strong global demand.

Vegetable oils rose 0.9%, reaching their highest since July 2022.

In a separate report, the FAO forecast 2025 world cereal production at a record 2.990 billion metric tons, after projecting 2.971 billion tons last month.

The latest outlook was up 4.4% from 2024 output, with all major cereals expected to rise and both maize and rice output set to hit record highs.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
World food commodity prices fell for a second consecutive month in October, driven largely by ample global supplies, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.
global, food, prices, commodities
254
2025-48-07
Friday, 07 November 2025 08:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved