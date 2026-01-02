WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: global | equity | fund | inflows | ai | earnings

Global Equity Funds See Strong Year-End Inflows

Global Equity Funds See Strong Year-End Inflows
Specialist Anthony Matesic works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

Friday, 02 January 2026 08:54 AM EST

Global equity funds saw strong inflows in the final week of 2025 as ⁠optimism over AI-driven market gains over the past year and a solid corporate earnings outlook lifted risk appetite.

According to LSEG Lipper data, global equity funds attracted $26.54 billion of net inflows during the week, following about $37.05 billion of net purchases the previous week.

The ‍MSCI World Index rose 20.6% in 2025, its strongest annual performance ‍since a 24.05% gain in 2019.

Analysts expect corporate earnings to grow 12.11% in 2026, in line with the 12.32% growth forecast ⁠for 2025, according to LSEG data covering 11,811 large- and mid-cap companies

Including the most recent week’s purchases, global equity funds recorded about $239.76 billion in net inflows ​over the past year, compared with roughly $453.58 billion of net inflows in 2024.

During the latest week, investors added $16.89 billion to U.S. equity funds, marking a second consecutive week of net purchases. European ‍and Asian equity funds also saw weekly inflows of $5.75 billion and $2.67 billion, respectively.

Sectoral equity funds ⁠gained a net $1.73 billion in weekly inflows with financial, real estate and industrial sectors drawing a net $574 million, $413 million and $337 million, respectively. Healthcare still saw a net $510 million in weekly outflows.

Global bond funds, meanwhile, posted $1.97 billion of net outflows, their first weekly sales since April ⁠16. Despite the setback, bond funds ​attracted $891.74 billion of net inflows ⁠in 2025, following $1.05 trillion in net inflows in 2024.

Short-term bond funds saw withdrawals of about $5.23 billion after a ‍sizeable $10.16 billion net purchase the previous week. Euro-denominated bond funds, corporate bond funds and government bond funds, however, recorded ‌weekly inflows of $1.14 billion, $1.13 billion and $765 million, respectively.

Investors also parked $79.4 billion into the safety of money market funds as they ended a three-week selling trend in ⁠these funds.

Gold and ​precious metals commodity funds were ‍popular for an eighth straight week, with roughly $2.03 billion in net weekly inflows.

In emerging markets, bond funds saw a $1.1 billion net outflow as investors ‍ended a five-weeks-long buying trend. They, however, snapped up $242 million worth of equity funds, data for a combined 28,544 funds showed.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global equity funds saw strong inflows in the final week of 2025 as ⁠optimism over AI-driven market gains over the past year and a solid corporate earnings outlook lifted risk appetite.
global, equity, fund, inflows, ai, earnings
367
2026-54-02
Friday, 02 January 2026 08:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved