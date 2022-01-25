×
BioNTech, Google, Deutsche Bahn Back African-founded AI Firm

BioNTech
(Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 08:13 AM

Vaccine maker BioNTech, Google and rail firm Deutsche Bahn are among the companies investing in African-founded artificial intelligence company InstaDeep.

The company, now based in London, announced Tuesday that it has raised $100 million from investors, allowing it to expand its presence to the United States. The exact amounts invested by each company were not disclosed.

InstaDeep focuses on using artificial intelligence to improve electronics manufacturing, logistics and biotechnology research.

Recently, the company announced the development of an early warning system together with BioNTech to analyze coronavirus samples and predict high-risk variants. BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer developed the first widely available vaccine against COVID-19. The two companies said Tuesday they are working on a shot tailored to the omicron variant.

Founded in Tunis eight years ago, InstaDeep now has engineers and researchers in South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, France, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


