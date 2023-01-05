×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: genesis layoffs

Crypto Lender Genesis Lays Off 30% of Staff

Crypto Lender Genesis Lays Off 30% of Staff
(AP)

Thursday, 05 January 2023 01:30 PM EST

Cryptocurrency firm Genesis has cut 30% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs in less than six months, according to a person familiar with the matter, as pressure builds on crypto industry executives to cut costs in the wake of a downturn.

Several firms have suffered from waning investor appetite for crypto after major exchange FTX blew up in September. Earlier on Thursday, crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp. also said it was slashing headcount by 40%.

"As we continue to navigate unprecedented industry challenges, Genesis has made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount globally," a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

The layoffs were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

New York-based Genesis also laid off 20% of its employees in August. The company now has a headcount of 145, the source said, compared to 260 before the two rounds of layoffs.

The crypto firm's lending arm, Genesis Global Capital, froze customer withdrawals in November, citing "unprecedented market dislocation" following the collapse of major crypto exchange FTX.

In a letter to clients on Wednesday, Genesis said it was finding a solution to the crisis at its lending business but would need more time.

Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have also piled pressure on the crypto industry, as investors flee risky assets.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Cryptocurrency firm Genesis has cut 30% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs in less than six months, according to a person familiar with the matter, as pressure builds on crypto industry executives to cut costs in the wake of a downturn.
genesis layoffs
218
2023-30-05
Thursday, 05 January 2023 01:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved